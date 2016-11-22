Farm market report for Nov. 22 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Tuesday November 22, 2016
Next Dairy sale will be Tuesday December 13, 2016
Dairy Cattle
Hol Spr Hfrs 1200 - 1700 hd
Fancy Spr Hfrs N/A hd
Short-bred Hfrs 850 - 950 hd
Hol Spr Cows N/A hd
Hol Fresh/Milk 525 - 1050 hd
Open Heifers under 600# 575 - 725 hd
Open Heifers over 600# 400 hd
Hol Brdg Bulls 800 hd
Sheep & Goats
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 130 - 172.5 cwt
70-90# 120 - 170 cwt
Fed Lambs
110-140# shorn 120 - 133 cwt
110-140# unshorn 120 - 133 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 70 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 60 cwt
few selects 72.5 80 cwt
Goats
Small Goats 40-60# 30 - 130 hd
Med Goats 70-90# 60 - 170 hd
Large Goats 120-185# 60 - 215 hd
Nanny Goats 40 - 177.5 hd
Feeder Pigs
50#-60# 15 - 18 hd
60#-80# 20 - 25 hd
80#-100# 20 - 37 hd
100#-120# 30 - 49 hd
120#-150# 45 - 47.5 hd
Over 150# N/A hd
Market Sows
Under 450# 23 cwt
450-500# 24 cwt
Over 500# 25 - 26 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 8 cwt
Over 300# 8 cwt