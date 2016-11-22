Search
    Farm market report for Nov. 22 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 4:01 p.m.

    Tuesday November 22, 2016 

    Next Dairy sale will be Tuesday December 13, 2016 

    Dairy Cattle  

    Hol Spr Hfrs 1200 - 1700 hd

    Fancy Spr Hfrs N/A hd

    Short-bred Hfrs 850 - 950 hd

    Hol Spr Cows N/A hd

    Hol Fresh/Milk 525 - 1050 hd

    Open Heifers under 600# 575 - 725 hd

    Open Heifers over 600# 400 hd

    Hol Brdg Bulls 800 hd

    Sheep & Goats

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 130 - 172.5 cwt

    70-90# 120 - 170 cwt

    Fed Lambs

    110-140# shorn 120 - 133 cwt

    110-140# unshorn 120 - 133 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 70 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 60 cwt

    few selects 72.5 80 cwt

    Goats

    Small Goats 40-60# 30 - 130 hd

    Med Goats 70-90# 60 - 170 hd

    Large Goats 120-185# 60 - 215 hd

    Nanny Goats 40 - 177.5 hd

    Feeder Pigs

    50#-60# 15 - 18 hd

    60#-80# 20 - 25 hd

    80#-100# 20 - 37 hd

    100#-120# 30 - 49 hd

    120#-150# 45 - 47.5 hd

    Over 150# N/A hd

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 23 cwt

    450-500# 24 cwt

    Over 500# 25 - 26 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 8 cwt

    Over 300# 8 cwt

