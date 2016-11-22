Search
    Farm market report for Nov. 21 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 1:06 p.m.

    Monday November 21, 2016

    Feeder Cattle cwt

    Odd & Plain cattle discounted cwt

    Beef Steers & Bulls cwt

    350-600# up to 102.00 cwt cwt

    600-800# 102.00 - 105.00 cwt cwt

    800-1000# 89.00 - 114.00 cwt

    Beef Heifers cwt

    350-600# up to - 127.50 cwt

    600-800# 87.50 - 110.00 cwt

    800-1000# 75.00 - 88.00 cwt cwt

    Holstein Steers cwt

    300-400# 60.00 - 81.00 cwt cwt

    400-600# 62.50 - 104.00 cwt

    600-800# 60.00 - 80.00 cwt

    800-1000# 65.00 - 78.00 cwt

    cwt

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs N/A hd cwt

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr cwt

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd cwt

    Sheep

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 140.00 - 180.00 cwt cwt

    70-90# 130.00 - 160.00 cwt cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145# cwt

    Shorn Lambs 125.00 - 130.00 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 125.00 - 130.00 cwt cwt

    Ewes cwt

    Utility & Good Ewes 55.00 - 65.00 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 40.00 - 55.00 Cwt

    Fed Beef Steers 100.00 - 106.00

    Mixed grading 85.00 - 99.00

    Fed Beef Heifers 99.00 - 105.75

    Mixed grading 70.00 - 98.50

    Fed Holstein Steers 88.00 - 95.50

    Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,

    light-weight 60.00 - 87.00

    Market Cows mostly 45.00 - 67.00

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 20.00 - 44.00

    Market Bulls 69.00 - 84.00

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 40.00 - 105.00

    150 - 250# 60.00 - 100.00

    Beef Calves 55.00 - 120.00

    Lighter, weaker, younger calves 10.00 - 35.00

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 23.00

    450-500# 24.00

    Over 500# 25.00 - 26.00

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 8.00

    Over 300# 8.00

    "

