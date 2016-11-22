Farm market report for Nov. 21 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Monday November 21, 2016
Feeder Cattle cwt
Odd & Plain cattle discounted cwt
Beef Steers & Bulls cwt
350-600# up to 102.00 cwt cwt
600-800# 102.00 - 105.00 cwt cwt
800-1000# 89.00 - 114.00 cwt
Beef Heifers cwt
350-600# up to - 127.50 cwt
600-800# 87.50 - 110.00 cwt
800-1000# 75.00 - 88.00 cwt cwt
Holstein Steers cwt
300-400# 60.00 - 81.00 cwt cwt
400-600# 62.50 - 104.00 cwt
600-800# 60.00 - 80.00 cwt
800-1000# 65.00 - 78.00 cwt
cwt
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs N/A hd cwt
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr cwt
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd cwt
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 140.00 - 180.00 cwt cwt
70-90# 130.00 - 160.00 cwt cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145# cwt
Shorn Lambs 125.00 - 130.00 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 125.00 - 130.00 cwt cwt
Ewes cwt
Utility & Good Ewes 55.00 - 65.00 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 40.00 - 55.00 Cwt
Fed Beef Steers 100.00 - 106.00
Mixed grading 85.00 - 99.00
Fed Beef Heifers 99.00 - 105.75
Mixed grading 70.00 - 98.50
Fed Holstein Steers 88.00 - 95.50
Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,
light-weight 60.00 - 87.00
Market Cows mostly 45.00 - 67.00
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 20.00 - 44.00
Market Bulls 69.00 - 84.00
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 40.00 - 105.00
150 - 250# 60.00 - 100.00
Beef Calves 55.00 - 120.00
Lighter, weaker, younger calves 10.00 - 35.00
Market Sows
Under 450# 23.00
450-500# 24.00
Over 500# 25.00 - 26.00
Market Boars
Under 300# 8.00
Over 300# 8.00
