Wisteria Twig moves, business booms

"As we reached our fifth year, we decided to move," Dassner said, "and we couldn't be happier."

Now housed a few steps away at 1920 Old West Main St., Wisteria Twig boasts a bigger space and increased visibility, which she said has greatly enhanced the tearoom.

"We've had three times more business since the move," she said.

Dassner, a retired interior designer, moved to Red Wing from Inver Grove Heights, Minn., to open Wisteria Twig in 2011.

"It's amazing how happy people are that we moved here," she said of the new location. "It was a positive decision and it couldn't be working out any better."

Dassner said her regular customers are pleased with the accessibility of the new location. "They are able to get in and out much easier here," she said.

Freshly brewed menu

Wisteria Twig offers homemade scones, muffins and other treats along with salads, soups, wraps and open-faced sandwiches. The menu Dassner created for the tearoom is rather simplistic in style.

"I cook the way I like to eat," Dassner said. "I feed my customers like I feed my family; everything that comes out of the kitchen is personal to me."

A popular offering is a high tea, a four-course meal that in Europe would be considered as a light supper served at 4 p.m., Dassner said. The first course is fresh fruit, followed by scones, tea sandwiches and finishing with a dessert platter, accompanying various teas.

"Our high tea gets a really good reception from customers," Dassner said. "One gentlemen from England who came in compared us to the high tea at the Ritz Carlton in London."

Dassner accounts her fondness of tea to her English mother and a self-diagnosed tea pot addiction.

"We always had tea in the afternoon. I wouldn't be surprised if my mother had put tea in my bottles as a baby," Dassner joked.

Patrons of the tearoom will experience her tea pot collection with a variety of unique vintage dishes, cups and saucers.

Dassner and staff will change out the traditional dishware to all Christmas dishes the day after Thanksgiving.

"This is a feel-good place," Dassner said. "I want people to enjoy themselves here and enjoy their company."

Wisteria Twig is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Reservations are available as well as walk-in seating. The tearoom is open to hosting bridal showers, baby showers and birthday parties. For more information and to view the menu, visit www.wisteriatwig.com or call 651-276-4616.