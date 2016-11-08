Farm market report for Nov. 7 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Monday November 7, 2016
Feeder Cattle Lite test
Odd & Plain cattle discounted
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# up to 127.5 cwt
600-800# 60 - 105 cwt
800-1000# 70 - 85 cwt
Beef Heifers
350-600# up to 99 cwt
600-800# up to 94 cwt
800-1000# N/A
Holstein Steers
300-400# N/A
400-600# 82 - 101 cwt
600-800# 77 cwt
800-1000# N/A
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 925 hd
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 140 - 180 cwt
70-90# 130 - 170 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 125 - 133 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 125 - 132 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 70 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 60 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 93 - 104.5 cwt
Mixed grading 75 - 92 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 89 - 102.25 cwt
Mixed grading 70 - 88 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 86 - 94 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
light-weight 60 - 85 cwt
Market Cows mostly 40 - 56.5 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 20 - 39 cwt
Market Bulls 68.5 - 80 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 32.5 - 95 cwt
150 - 250# 65 - 75 cwt
Beef Calves 75 - 105 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 25 & down cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 23 - 24 cwt
450-500# 24 cwt
Over 500# 25 - 26 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 10 cwt
Over 300# 8 cwt