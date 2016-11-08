Search
    Farm market report for Nov. 7 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 1:04 p.m.

    Monday November 7, 2016 

    Feeder Cattle Lite test

    Odd & Plain cattle discounted

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    350-600# up to 127.5 cwt

    600-800# 60 - 105 cwt

    800-1000# 70 - 85 cwt

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# up to 99 cwt

    600-800# up to 94 cwt

    800-1000# N/A

    Holstein Steers

    300-400# N/A

    400-600# 82 - 101 cwt

    600-800# 77 cwt

    800-1000# N/A

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 925 hd

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 140 - 180 cwt

    70-90# 130 - 170 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 125 - 133 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 125 - 132 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 70 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 60 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers 93 - 104.5 cwt

    Mixed grading 75 - 92 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 89 - 102.25 cwt

    Mixed grading 70 - 88 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 86 - 94 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    light-weight 60 - 85 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 40 - 56.5 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 20 - 39 cwt

    Market Bulls 68.5 - 80 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 32.5 - 95 cwt

    150 - 250# 65 - 75 cwt

    Beef Calves 75 - 105 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 25 & down cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 23 - 24 cwt

    450-500# 24 cwt

    Over 500# 25 - 26 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 10 cwt

    Over 300# 8 cwt

