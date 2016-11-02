Farm market report for Oct. 31 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Monday October 31, 2016
Feeder Cattle
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# up to 125 cwt
600-800# 70 - 94 cwt
800-1000# up to 91 cwt
Beef Heifers
350-600# up to 104 cwt
600-800# 70 - 91 cwt
800-1000# 70 - 88 cwt
Holstein Steers
300-400# 100 - 115 cwt
400-600# 67 - 82 cwt
600-800# 62.5 - 84 cwt
800-1000# N/A
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 825 hd
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 140 - 160 cwt
70-90# 125 - 140 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 125 - 135 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 125 - 135 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 70 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 60 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 86 - 104.25 cwt
Mixed grading 71 - 85 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 85 - 104.5 cwt
Mixed grading 75 - 84 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 87.5 - 97 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
light-weight 70 - 87 cwt
Market Cows mostly 54 - 68 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 20 - 53 cwt
Market Bulls 57 - 82 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 50 - 105 cwt
150 - 250# 102.5 - 125 cwt
Beef Calves 80 - 125 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 5 - 45 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 22 cwt
450-500# 23 cwt
Over 500# 24 - 25 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 10 cwt
Over 300# 8 cwt