    Farm market report for Oct. 31 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 9:33 a.m.

    Monday October 31, 2016

    Feeder Cattle

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    350-600# up to 125 cwt

    600-800# 70 - 94 cwt

    800-1000# up to 91 cwt

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# up to 104 cwt

    600-800# 70 - 91 cwt

    800-1000# 70 - 88 cwt

    Holstein Steers

    300-400# 100 - 115 cwt

    400-600# 67 - 82 cwt

    600-800# 62.5 - 84 cwt

    800-1000# N/A

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 825 hd

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 140 - 160 cwt

    70-90# 125 - 140 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 125 - 135 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 125 - 135 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 70 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 60 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers 86 - 104.25 cwt

    Mixed grading 71 - 85 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 85 - 104.5 cwt

    Mixed grading 75 - 84 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 87.5 - 97 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    light-weight 70 - 87 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 54 - 68 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 20 - 53 cwt

    Market Bulls 57 - 82 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 50 - 105 cwt

    150 - 250# 102.5 - 125 cwt

    Beef Calves 80 - 125 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 5 - 45 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 22 cwt

    450-500# 23 cwt

    Over 500# 24 - 25 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 10 cwt

    Over 300# 8 cwt

