Women's Fitness Center opens doors to community

Located at 2311 Old West Main St., the business aims to provide a community for women to support each other and build relationships.

"I see it on a grander scale, not just fitness." Morud said.

The grand opening was Tuesday, Nov. 25, with prizes and back massages throughout the first week.

Exercise equipment featured in the facility ranges from treadmills to weightlifting. After being in training and education for all of her career, Morud saw the Women's Fitness Center as the perfect fit for the next step.

"Nothing like putting your education to work running your own business. To me it just kind of blended everything together." Morud said. "The opportunity was just right. Some things just kind of fall into place."

Morud concentrated on soft skills and machines designed for the benefit of an older audience.

Throughout the facility, a 40-second timer will notify guests on strength-training machines to switch to the next circuit.

Those interested in registering will have a registration fee of $10 in November and starting December, it will be $50. There will also be a recurring fee of $35 each month plus a one time $10 fee for 24/7 access to the building.

A website for the Women's Fitness Center is still in the works; Morud suggests those who are interested to stop by or call 651-380-7795.