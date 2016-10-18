Farm market report for Oct. 17 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Monday October 17, 2016
Feeder Cattle
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# up to 104 cwt
600-800# N/A cwt
800-1000# 72.5 - 90 cwt
Beef Heifers
350-600# up to 106 cwt
600-800# 70 - 95 cwt
800-1000# N/A cwt
Holstein Steers
300-400# 80 - 87.5 cwt
400-600# 65 - 94 cwt
600-800# 61 - 76 cwt
800-1000# 58 - 79.5 cwt
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs N/A hd
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 125 - 180 cwt
70-90# 125 - 160 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 125 - 135 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 125 - 135 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 70 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 60 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 88.50 - 97.00 cwt
Mixed grading 60 - 87 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 90 - 95 cwt
Mixed grading 69 - 89.5 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 82 - 93.25 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
light-weight 70 - 81 cwt
Market Cows mostly 50 - 68 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 20 - 49 cwt
Market Bulls 65 - 87 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 40 - 135 cwt
150 - 250# 60 - 127.5 cwt
Beef Calves 110 - 145 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 10 - 35 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 25 cwt
450-500# 26 cwt
Over 500# 27 - 28 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 11 cwt
Over 300# 10 cwt