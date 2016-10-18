Search
    Farm market report for Oct. 17 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 1:33 p.m.

    Monday October 17, 2016

    Feeder Cattle

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    350-600# up to 104 cwt

    600-800# N/A cwt

    800-1000# 72.5 - 90 cwt

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# up to 106 cwt

    600-800# 70 - 95 cwt

    800-1000# N/A cwt

    Holstein Steers

    300-400# 80 - 87.5 cwt

    400-600# 65 - 94 cwt

    600-800# 61 - 76 cwt

    800-1000# 58 - 79.5 cwt

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs N/A hd

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 125 - 180 cwt

    70-90# 125 - 160 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 125 - 135 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 125 - 135 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 70 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 60 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers 88.50 - 97.00 cwt

    Mixed grading 60 - 87 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 90 - 95 cwt

    Mixed grading 69 - 89.5 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 82 - 93.25 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    light-weight 70 - 81 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 50 - 68 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 20 - 49 cwt

    Market Bulls 65 - 87 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 40 - 135 cwt

    150 - 250# 60 - 127.5 cwt

    Beef Calves 110 - 145 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 10 - 35 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 25 cwt

    450-500# 26 cwt

    Over 500# 27 - 28 cwt

    Market Boars 

    Under 300# 11 cwt 

    Over 300# 10 cwt

