Farm market report for Oct. 18 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Tuesday October 18, 2016
New Sheep Department schedule effective Oct 3
Mondays 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tuesdays 8:00 AM Sheep/Goat Auction
Yard and receiving hours remain the same
Please call Tom Ostlie at (612) 532-0966
with any questions or to make other arrangements
Sheep & Goats
Feeder Lambs
50# - 70# 50 - 150 cwt
70# - 90# 50 - 150 cwt
Fed Lambs
Shorn Lambs 110# - 145# 120 - 135 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 110# - 145# 120 - 135 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 50 - 60 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 10 - 50 cwt
few selects 62.5 - 67.5 cwt
Goats
Small Goats 40-60# 20 - 135 hd
Med Goats 70-90# 25 - 175 hd
Large Goats 120-250# 75 - 275 hd
Nanny Goats 40 - 177.5 hd
Sows
Under 450# 25 cwt
450# - 500# 26 cwt
Over 500# 27 - 28 cwt
Boars
Under 300# 11 cwt
Over 300# 10 cwt
Feeder Pigs
Under 60# 16 - 20 hd
60# - 80# 20 - 35 hd
80# - 100# 25 - 43 hd
100# - 120# 30 - 53 hd
120# - 150# 32.5 - 50 hd
Over 150# 40 - 55 hd