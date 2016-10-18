Recommended for you

Yard and receiving hours remain the same

Please call Tom Ostlie at (612) 532-0966

with any questions or to make other arrangements

Sheep & Goats

Feeder Lambs

50# - 70# 50 - 150 cwt

70# - 90# 50 - 150 cwt

Fed Lambs

Shorn Lambs 110# - 145# 120 - 135 cwt

Unshorn Lambs 110# - 145# 120 - 135 cwt

Ewes

Utility & Good Ewes 50 - 60 cwt

Thin & Cull Ewes 10 - 50 cwt

few selects 62.5 - 67.5 cwt

Goats

Small Goats 40-60# 20 - 135 hd

Med Goats 70-90# 25 - 175 hd

Large Goats 120-250# 75 - 275 hd

Nanny Goats 40 - 177.5 hd

Sows

Under 450# 25 cwt

450# - 500# 26 cwt

Over 500# 27 - 28 cwt

Boars

Under 300# 11 cwt

Over 300# 10 cwt

Feeder Pigs

Under 60# 16 - 20 hd

60# - 80# 20 - 35 hd

80# - 100# 25 - 43 hd

100# - 120# 30 - 53 hd

120# - 150# 32.5 - 50 hd

Over 150# 40 - 55 hd