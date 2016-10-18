Search
    Farm market report for Oct. 18 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 1:27 p.m.

    Tuesday October 18, 2016

    New Sheep Department schedule effective Oct 3

    Mondays 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM 

    Tuesdays 8:00 AM Sheep/Goat Auction

    Yard and receiving hours remain the same

    Please call Tom Ostlie at (612) 532-0966 

    with any questions or to make other arrangements

    Sheep & Goats

    Feeder Lambs

    50# - 70# 50 - 150 cwt

    70# - 90# 50 - 150 cwt

    Fed Lambs

    Shorn Lambs 110# - 145# 120 - 135 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 110# - 145# 120 - 135 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 50 - 60 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 10 - 50 cwt

    few selects 62.5 - 67.5 cwt

    Goats

    Small Goats  40-60# 20 - 135 hd

    Med Goats  70-90# 25 - 175 hd

    Large Goats  120-250# 75 - 275 hd

    Nanny Goats 40 - 177.5 hd

    Sows

    Under 450# 25 cwt

    450# - 500# 26 cwt

    Over 500# 27  -  28 cwt

    Boars

    Under 300# 11 cwt

    Over 300# 10 cwt

    Feeder Pigs 

    Under 60# 16 - 20 hd

    60# - 80# 20 - 35 hd

    80# - 100# 25 - 43 hd

    100# - 120# 30 - 53 hd

    120# - 150# 32.5 - 50 hd

    Over 150# 40 - 55 hd

