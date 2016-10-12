Robin Kannel opened the doors to Robin’s Rustic Nest in September with a vision of “rustic and primitive” home decor inventory. The Goodhue native selected a building in the Red Wing’s pottery district. (photo by Maureen McMullen)

Some people adhere to a strict chronology for the sale of holiday merchandise: jack-o’-lanterns in October, cornucopia filled with spoils of the harvest in November and boughs of holly for December.

Robin Kannel is not one of those people. As the owner of Robin’s Rustic Nest, a newly opened home decor boutique on Old West Main in Red Wing, she made sure to offer a substantial inventory of holiday baubles in time for October — “the perfect time” to shop for holiday decor.

Even staunch pre-holiday humbugs have responded to the shop’s unique variety of Christmas ornaments and home accents such as throw pillows, wall-hangings and Christmas stockings, she said.

“People come in and are like, ‘Oh my lord, usually I would never shop for Christmas this time of year,’” Kannel said. “I had a group of ladies from New York come in the other day, and two of them said, ‘No, I hate shopping for Christmas.’ So, they sat out in the car. Next thing I know, the two ladies saw what the other ladies bought and had to come in.”

Fans of the shop’s Christmas merchandise are encouraged to follow the Robin’s Rustic Nest Facebook page for updates on upcoming events like a visit from Santa to keep kids entertained while their parents shop.

Everyday decor

Fall and Halloween items are set to arrive this week. If business goes well during the holidays, Kannel said she will start incorporating every-day decor items including pine furniture and wine racks fashioned from palettes — both of which are made by regional craftsmen.

“I like to go the rustic and primitive route, that’s my goal,” she said. “I love the primitive look, it seems like that’s kind of what the in-thing is now.”

She also hopes to stock locally-produced honey and maple syrup, and welcomes inquiries from other vendors from the area.

‘Go for your dreams’

Kannel had always wanted to open a retail business. After undergoing two rounds of treatment for cancer in 2009, an urge to give back to the community inspired her to open a thrift and consignment store in Durand, Wis.

The endeavor was “no money-maker” and closed last August.

Following her store’s closure, Kannel set her sights on Red Wing, a community closer to her hometown of Goodhue.

“This is something I always wanted to do, so me and my husband decided to give it a whirl,” she said. “Life’s too short and you never know what (God) has in play for you. Go for your dreams and do it, because you’re never going to know.”