    Farm market report for Oct. 10 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 11:05 a.m.

    Monday October 10, 2016 

    Feeder Cattle LITE TEST

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    350-600# 80 - 127.5 cwt

    600-800# 80 - 97.5 cwt

    800-1000# 70 - 94 cwt

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# 90 - 102.5 cwt

    600-800# 80 - 90 cwt

    800-1000# 70 - 84 cwt

    Holstein Steers

    300-400# 70 - 85 cwt

    400-600# 70 - 92.5 cwt

    600-800# 55 - 84 cwt

    800-1000# 70 - 75 cwt

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 685 hd

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 140 - 160 cwt

    70-90# 130 - 160 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 130 - 140 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 130 - 140 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 70 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 60 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers 93 - 99 cwt

    Mixed grading 70 - 92 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 85 - 97.5 cwt

    Mixed grading 70 - 84 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 85 - 92 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    light-weight 75 - 84 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 52 - 71 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 20 - 51 cwt

    Market Bulls 75 - 88 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 75 - 135 cwt

    150 - 250# 105 - 132.5 cwt

    Beef Calves 100 - 135 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 25 - 65 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 25 cwt

    450-500# 26 cwt

    Over 500# 27 - 28 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 11 cwt

    Over 300# 10 cwt

