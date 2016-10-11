Farm market report for Oct. 10 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Monday October 10, 2016
Feeder Cattle LITE TEST
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# 80 - 127.5 cwt
600-800# 80 - 97.5 cwt
800-1000# 70 - 94 cwt
Beef Heifers
350-600# 90 - 102.5 cwt
600-800# 80 - 90 cwt
800-1000# 70 - 84 cwt
Holstein Steers
300-400# 70 - 85 cwt
400-600# 70 - 92.5 cwt
600-800# 55 - 84 cwt
800-1000# 70 - 75 cwt
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 685 hd
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 140 - 160 cwt
70-90# 130 - 160 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 130 - 140 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 130 - 140 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 70 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 60 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 93 - 99 cwt
Mixed grading 70 - 92 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 85 - 97.5 cwt
Mixed grading 70 - 84 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 85 - 92 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
light-weight 75 - 84 cwt
Market Cows mostly 52 - 71 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 20 - 51 cwt
Market Bulls 75 - 88 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 75 - 135 cwt
150 - 250# 105 - 132.5 cwt
Beef Calves 100 - 135 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 25 - 65 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 25 cwt
450-500# 26 cwt
Over 500# 27 - 28 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 11 cwt
Over 300# 10 cwt