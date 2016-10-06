Farm market report for Oct. 6 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Thursday October 6, 2016
Feeder Cattle 10:00 am
Beef Steers & Bulls
200-350# 90 - 165 cwt
350-450# 90 - 169 cwt
450-550# 95 154 cwt
550-650# 87.5 - 143 cwt
650-750# 91 - 117 cwt
750-850# 100 - 124 cwt
850-1000# 84 - 125.25 cwt
Beef Heifers
200-350# 100 - 147.5 cwt
350-450# 87.5 - 137 cwt
450-550# 85 - 138.5 cwt
550-650# 109 - 129 cwt
650-750# 100 - 117 cwt
750-850# 95 - 105 cwt
"odd lots, plain, and unvaccinated cattle sell at a discount!"
Holstein Steers
See Monday October 3 report
300-400# too lite to test
400-600# too lite to test
600-800# too lite to test
800-1000# too lite to test
Bred Beef Cows/Hfrs N/A
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A
Market Hogs
230-280# 32 cwt
280-290# 31 cwt
290-300# 30 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 30 cwt
450-500# 31 cwt
Over 500# 32 - 33 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 14 cwt
Over 300# 11 cwt
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 140 - 170 cwt
70-90# 130 - 160 cwt
Fed Lambs
110-140# Shorn 140 - 145 cwt
110-140# Unshorn 140 - 1745 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 60 cwt