    Farm market report for Oct. 6 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 3:47 p.m.

    Thursday October 6, 2016

    Feeder Cattle 10:00 am

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    200-350# 90 - 165 cwt 

    350-450# 90 - 169 cwt 

    450-550# 95 154 cwt 

    550-650# 87.5 - 143 cwt

    650-750# 91 - 117 cwt

    750-850# 100 - 124 cwt

    850-1000# 84 - 125.25 cwt

    Beef Heifers 

    200-350# 100 - 147.5 cwt

    350-450# 87.5 - 137 cwt  

    450-550# 85 - 138.5 cwt  

    550-650# 109 - 129 cwt  

    650-750# 100 - 117 cwt 

    750-850# 95 - 105 cwt 

    "odd lots, plain, and unvaccinated cattle sell at a discount!" 

    Holstein Steers

    See Monday October 3 report 

    300-400# too lite to test  

    400-600# too lite to test

    600-800# too lite to test

    800-1000# too lite to test

    "odd lots, plain, and unvaccinated cattle sell at a discount!"

    See Monday October 3 report 

    Bred Beef Cows/Hfrs N/A 

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A

    Beef Breeding Bulls  N/A  

    Market Hogs  

    230-280# 32 cwt

    280-290# 31 cwt

    290-300# 30 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 30 cwt 

    450-500# 31 cwt 

    Over 500# 32 - 33 cwt 

    Market Boars 

    Under 300# 14 cwt 

    Over 300# 11 cwt

     Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 140 - 170 cwt

    70-90# 130 - 160 cwt

    Fed Lambs

    110-140# Shorn 140 - 145 cwt

    110-140# Unshorn 140 - 1745 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 60 cwt

