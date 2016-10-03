Red Wing Conservation Club dedicated to Jim Isensee

Red Wing Conservation Club & Rental Facility, located on the Mississippi behind Barn Bluff, was recently remodeled and holds a site for events like weddings, graduation parties and reunions. (Photo by Kit Murray)

After over 70 years of business ties with the Izaak Walton League, the Red Wing Conservation Club and Rental Facility announced a re-grand opening earlier this month to celebrate the newly renamed building.

When partnering in 1942, the two organizations split the contract and the Izaak Walton League held up the business part of the organization. With the contract lasting until July this year, the RWCC wanted to clear its name due to lack of efforts. According to Kris Lohman, treasurer and secretary of RWCC, when referring to the split, "They never kept their end of the bargain up."

Located behind Barn Bluff, RWCC supports the community in a multitude of ways. The building was remodeled in 2012 and hosts a site for events such as business meetings, anniversaries and weddings. Their mission is to protect and conserve natural resources while also educating the community. RWCC has partnered with Cannon River Watershed Partnership, supported the Red Wing Environmental learning center and worked with Red Wing school district and the Minnesota Land Trust.

Now being the the parent company of the organization, the local group hopes to open its doors to the community and hit refresh. Lohman discussed the re-grand opening, which announced the dedication to their oldest and most loyal member, Jim Isensee.

"A lot of people don't know the name. We cut some times with Izaak Walton and we want to be on our own. We decided to dedicate it to our oldest member, Jim Isensee, he's been active since he was like 16 years old." Lohman said. The building now holds the name Red Wing Conservation Club and Rental Facility.

Resting on seven acres of land on the banks of the Mississippi River, the RWCC provides a resource for the community to learn about wildlife and habitat and host indoor and outdoor events.

For more information, visit www.redwingikes.org.