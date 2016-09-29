Farm market report for Sept. 27 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Dairy Cattle
Hol Spr Hfrs 1050 - 1475 hd
Fancy Spr Hfrs 1500 - 1600 hd
Short-bred Hfrs 1010 - 1050 hd
Hol Spr Cows N/A
Hol Fresh/Milk 725 - 1125 hd
Open Heifers under 600# 300 - 600 hd
Open Heifers over 600# 760 - 990 hd
Hol Brdg Bulls N/A hd
Sheep & Goats
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 80 - 195 cwt
70-90# 80 - 165 cwt
Fed Lambs
110-140# shorn 110 - 147 cwt
110-140# unshorn 110 - 147 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 40 - 65 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 5 - 40 cwt
few select 67.5 - 72.5 cwt
Goats
Small Goats 40-60# 45 - 150 hd
Med Goats 70-90# 65 - 200 hd
Large Goats 120-225# 120 - 275 hd
Nanny Goats 40 - 190 hd
Feeder Pigs
50#-60# N/A hd
60#-80# 30 - 32.5 hd
80#-100# 35 - 55 hd
100#-120# 50 - 67.5 hd
120#-150# 50 - 100 hd
Over 150# 65 - 77.5 hd
Market Sows
Under 450# 33 cwt
450-500# 34 cwt
Over 500# 35 - 36 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 16 cwt
Over 300# 12 cwt