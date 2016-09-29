Search
    Farm market report for Sept. 27 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 3:38 p.m.

    Farm market report for Sept. 27

    Dairy Cattle  

    Hol Spr Hfrs 1050 - 1475 hd

    Fancy Spr Hfrs 1500 - 1600 hd

    Short-bred Hfrs 1010 - 1050 hd

    Hol Spr Cows N/A

    Hol Fresh/Milk 725 - 1125 hd

    Open Heifers under 600# 300 - 600 hd

    Open Heifers over 600# 760 - 990 hd

    Hol Brdg Bulls N/A hd

    Sheep & Goats

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 80 - 195 cwt

    70-90# 80 - 165 cwt

    Fed Lambs

    110-140# shorn 110 - 147 cwt

    110-140# unshorn 110 - 147 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 40 - 65 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 5 - 40 cwt

    few select 67.5 - 72.5 cwt

    Goats

    Small Goats 40-60# 45 - 150 hd

    Med Goats 70-90# 65 - 200 hd

    Large Goats 120-225# 120 - 275 hd

    Nanny Goats 40 - 190 hd

    Feeder Pigs

    50#-60# N/A hd

    60#-80# 30 - 32.5 hd

    80#-100# 35 - 55 hd

    100#-120# 50 - 67.5 hd

    120#-150# 50 - 100 hd

    Over 150# 65 - 77.5 hd

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 33 cwt

    450-500# 34 cwt

    Over 500# 35 - 36 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 16 cwt

    Over 300# 12 cwt

