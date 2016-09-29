Farm market report for Sept. 28 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Week of September 26 - 28, 2016
Fed Cattle Market Cows
Fed Beef Steers 96 - 103.5 cwt Brought mostly 52 - 76 cwt
Mixed grading & light weight 81 - 95 cwt "Thin, shelly, full, overfed cows" 30 - 51 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 94 - 104 cwt Market Bulls 66 - 92 cwt
Mixed grading & heavy weight 80 - 93 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 88 - 96.25 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
and light-weight are 76 - 86 cwt
Market Hogs Sheep
230#-280# 33 cwt Feeder Lambs
280#-290# 32 cwt 50-70# 140 - 180 cwt
290#-300# 32 cwt 70-90# 130 - 160 cwt
Sows Fed Lambs 110-145#
Under 450# 32 cwt Shorn 140 - 147 cwt
450-500# 33 cwt Unshorn 140 - 145 cwt
Over 500# 34 - 35 cwt Ewes
Boars Utility & Good Ewes 55 - 65 cwt
Under 300# 16 cwt Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 55 cwt
Over 300# 12 cwt