    Farm market report for Sept. 28 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 11:06 a.m.

    Week of September 26 - 28, 2016 

    Fed Cattle Market Cows 

    Fed Beef Steers 96 - 103.5 cwt Brought mostly 52 - 76 cwt

    Mixed grading & light weight 81 - 95 cwt "Thin, shelly, full, overfed cows" 30 - 51 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 94 - 104 cwt Market Bulls 66 - 92 cwt

    Mixed grading & heavy weight 80 - 93 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 88 - 96.25 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    and light-weight are 76 - 86 cwt

    Market Hogs Sheep 

    230#-280# 33 cwt Feeder Lambs

    280#-290# 32 cwt 50-70# 140 - 180 cwt

    290#-300# 32 cwt 70-90# 130 - 160 cwt

    Sows Fed Lambs 110-145#

    Under 450# 32 cwt Shorn 140 - 147 cwt

    450-500# 33 cwt Unshorn 140 - 145 cwt

    Over 500# 34 - 35 cwt Ewes

    Boars Utility & Good Ewes 55 - 65 cwt

    Under 300# 16 cwt Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 55 cwt

    Over 300# 12 cwt

