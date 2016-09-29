Library to close 10 days before revealing 'facelift'

The next week may be a good time for cardholders with the Red Wing Public Library to check out the thick tomes they've been meaning to read. A 10-day closure starting Wednesday, Oct. 5, to accommodate repainting and carpet replacement will push back due dates until after the library's reopening Oct. 17.

The book drop will remain open for returns throughout the project.

City Council approved $319,340 from 2015 Capital Improvement Plan funds to replace the library's carpet and fire security systems as well as a $5,198 contract with Mary's Finishing Touch to repaint the building's interior.

Although updates like these can take weeks to complete, Library Director Jessica McGee said special machinery that lifts shelves with books still on them will eliminate the otherwise time-consuming process of moving and re-shelving books.

"We want it done correctly, but we want it done as quickly as possible because so many people do depend on us for so much," she said. "For some people, we're the only internet access they have. Certain people spend all day here — it's their place, it's part of their routine. We want to stay that part of the regular routine."

The old carpet will be replaced by tile carpeting, which allows for easy removal and replacement in case of spills or damage. The brick tiled floor near the front desk will be replaced with marmoleum, a type of vinyl that offers a smooth surface for library carts, wheelchairs and walkers to navigate.

The building's most recent carpet replacement was in 2003, when the downstairs carpet was installed with an expected ten-year lifespan. The current carpet in the main floor was installed in 1997, with an expected lifespan of up to 12 years.

"I just see this as the library's opportunity to put a new facelift on the whole building," said Patrick Ramaker, buildings and grounds superintendent with the city. "We've done a lot of work on the copper outside and new lighting inside, so this will kind of just round out the project."

Along with the new paint and carpet, the project will replace ceiling tiles in the lower level for a collectively updated look.

"It's really just a facelift to the full library," Ramaker said. "The first thing you'll see is the space, upstairs and down, is going to be cleaner and brighter."

McGee said she looks forward to opening up the rejuvenated building to the public again.

"We are very well-used now, but I think we'll get an uptick right after it's done because I think people are curious to see it," she said. "Hopefully, people who are currently using us will see everything that we have to offer and all of our programming and services and stick around."