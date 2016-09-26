Farm market report for Sept. 21 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
"Week of September 19-21, 2016"
Fed Cattle
Fed Beef Steers 101 - 107.5 cwt
Mixed grading & light weight 84 - 100 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 102 - 108.5 cwt
Mixed grading & heavy weight 70 - 101 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 91.25 - 99.5 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
and light-weight are 65 - 91 cwt
Market Cows
Brought mostly 62 - 76 cwt
"Thin, shelly, full, overfed cows" 30 - 61 cwt
Market Bulls 75 - 92 cwt
Market Hogs
230#-280# 35 cwt
280#-290# 34 cwt
290#-300# 33 cwt
Sows
Under 450# 33 cwt
450-500# 35 cwt
Over 500# 37 - 39 cwt
Boars
Under 300# 17 cwt
Over 300# 14 cwt
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 150 - 200 cwt
70-90# 140 - 190 cwt
Fed Lambs 110-145#
Shorn 150 - 155 cwt
Unshorn 150 - 155 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 60 cwt