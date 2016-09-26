Search
    Farm market report for Sept. 21 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 12:57 p.m.

    "Week of September 19-21, 2016"

    Fed Cattle

    Fed Beef Steers 101 - 107.5 cwt

    Mixed grading & light weight 84 - 100 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 102 - 108.5 cwt

    Mixed grading & heavy weight 70 - 101 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 91.25 - 99.5 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    and light-weight are 65 - 91 cwt

    Market Cows 

    Brought mostly 62 - 76 cwt

    "Thin, shelly, full, overfed cows" 30 - 61 cwt

    Market Bulls 75 - 92 cwt

    Market Hogs

    230#-280# 35 cwt

    280#-290# 34 cwt

    290#-300# 33 cwt

    Sows

    Under 450# 33 cwt

    450-500# 35 cwt

    Over 500# 37 - 39 cwt

    Boars

    Under 300# 17 cwt

    Over 300# 14 cwt

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 150 - 200 cwt

    70-90# 140 - 190 cwt

    Fed Lambs 110-145#

    Shorn 150 - 155 cwt

    Unshorn 150 - 155 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 60 cwt

