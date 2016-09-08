Farm market report for Sept. 7 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Week of September 6 - 7, 2016
Feeder Cattle **LITE TEST**
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# N/A
600-800# up to 114 cwt
800-1000# up to 109 cwt
Beef Heifers
350-600# N/A
600-800# N/A
800-1000# N/A
Holstein Steers
300-400# up to 106 cwt
400-600# N/A
600-800# N/A
800-1000# N/A
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 700 hd
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 150 - 200 cwt
70-90# 140 - 190 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 150 - 160 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 150 - 160 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 65 - 77.5 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 60 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 90 - 101 cwt
Mixed grading N/A
Fed Beef Heifers 90 - 95 cwt
Mixed grading N/A
Fed Holstein Steers 92 - 103 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
light-weight 70 - 91 cwt
Market Cows mostly 63 - 80 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 62 cwt
Market Bulls 77.5 - 108 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 40 - 105 cwt
150 - 250# 120 - 155 cwt
Beef Calves 115 - 135 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 15 - 35 cwt
Market Hogs
230#-280# 38 cwt
280#-290# 37 cwt
290#-300# 36 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 38 cwt
450-500# 39 cwt
Over 500# 40 - 41 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 18 cwt
Over 300#