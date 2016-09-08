Search
    Farm market report for Sept. 7 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 2:35 p.m.

    Week of September 6 - 7, 2016

    Feeder Cattle **LITE TEST**

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    350-600# N/A

    600-800# up to 114 cwt

    800-1000# up to 109 cwt

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# N/A

    600-800# N/A

    800-1000# N/A

    Holstein Steers

    300-400# up to 106 cwt

    400-600# N/A

    600-800# N/A

    800-1000# N/A

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 700 hd

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 150 - 200 cwt

    70-90# 140 - 190 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 150 - 160 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 150 - 160 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 65 - 77.5 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 60 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers 90 - 101 cwt

    Mixed grading N/A

    Fed Beef Heifers 90 - 95 cwt

    Mixed grading N/A

    Fed Holstein Steers 92 - 103 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    light-weight 70 - 91 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 63 - 80 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 62 cwt

    Market Bulls 77.5 - 108 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 40 - 105 cwt

    150 - 250# 120 - 155 cwt

    Beef Calves 115 - 135 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 15 - 35 cwt

    Market Hogs

    230#-280# 38 cwt

    280#-290# 37 cwt

    290#-300# 36 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 38 cwt

    450-500# 39 cwt

    Over 500# 40 - 41 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 18 cwt

    Over 300#

