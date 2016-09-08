Downtown businesses reflect on challenge of construction

DeLeon Jewelers owners Patty and Guy DeLeon reported a loss of sales during the construction on Main Street this summer. (photo by Maureen McMullen)

Little evidence remains of the construction that dominated several downtown blocks of Main Street throughout two summers. Crews wrapped up Phase 2 of Highway 61/Main Street reconstruction last week after nearly six months of work.

The conclusion of road work came as a welcomed relief to downtown businesses like DeLeon Jewelers, whose Main Street store shared a location with work crews for much of the summer.

Owners Guy and Patty DeLeon reported a 24 percent decrease in sales during construction. The couple attribute the loss of sales, in part, to a decrease in foot traffic as they dealt with road, sidewalk and crosswalk closures.

“Our biggest challenge was just getting people in the door,” said Patty DeLeon. “I think it was really hard for our tourists to get in the door because I would see them come out of the St. James Hotel and just look kind of lost because there were barriers.”

The store’s singular entrance — the front door facing Main Street — also presented a challenge without an alternative entrance during work on the front sidewalk. Patty DeLeon called the entrance issue a “double-edged sword” for jewelry stores, for whom a back door could pose a security risk.

Despite the dip in sales, the end of construction signaled an immediate change for the business.

“The very first day we saw a difference,” she said. “As soon as those barricades were lifted, it was back to normal.”

Other Main Street retailers bore minimal impacts from the construction. Rather than lagging sales, Red Wing Shoe Store reported a 9 percent sales increase.

“We were actually really busy,” assistant manager Missy Diercks said. “A lot of our customers use our back parking lot, so we didn’t really face any challenges. When our side (of the road) was open, our sales did decrease, but we saw the same thing this time last year.”

Although Staghead Gastropub didn’t suffer a significant loss of business during the dinner hour, owner Danielle Flicek said issues with parking led to a slow lunch hour for several restaurants downtown.

“Everyone has a tight lunch break, so to walk around two more blocks is just too much of an issue,” she said.

To supplement lunch sales, Staghead picked up delivery accounts, which allowed the restaurant to bring box lunches to larger groups at local businesses. With construction crews cleared out, lunch hour at the Staghead is back to its normal sales.

“I just think people are already walking down the street and knew we’re here,” she said. “Luckily for us, we have the sidewalk out here where some other businesses had issues with their sidewalk torn up. We’re pretty lucky with being a building in on this block.”

‘Hands-on’ business

Businesses such as Red Wing Framing that offer custom services to clients maintained a steady stream of business throughout this summer’s construction. Owner John Becker credits the consistent business to the customer-business relationships established throughout 15 years of operation in Red Wing.

“Our business is kind of an errand type of business,” he said. “People don’t come in here and browse or window shop, they come in here with something in their hands, set it down, and we design something and they come and pick it up in two weeks. It’s very hands-on, so we spend a lot of time with the customer.”

Preparation also played a key role in the company’s success during construction. To offset the possible effects of construction, John and Valerie Becker established a website to reach a wider range of clientele and emphasized outreach to existing customers.

They also opened a framing shop in Rochester.

“The whole idea of that location is to funnel all the business back to Red Wing,” he said. “It’s more of a sales channel for us. We don’t do any production in Rochester.”

Cheryl Smith-Mohn, president and designer at Bella Casa Interiors, said her interior design business grew during construction, “but that has a lot to do with what’s going on in the economy.

“People are willing to start doing some remodeling jobs, updates and construction,” she said. “We’re coming out of the recession and people are starting to spend money again, so that is up for the design business.”

Much of Smith-Mohn’s work takes place in clients’ homes rather than in-store, removing potential challenges with parking and navigation as Main Street buzzed with road work.

She estimates referrals and returning customers make up about 80 percent of her business, although the number of walk-in customers seeking window fixtures dwindled slightly. Rather than focus on the frustrations associated with construction, Smith-Mohn instead looked forward to seeing the finished project.

“There’s a new inspiration that it’s happy, exciting, fresh and clean downtown, and people are excited to see what it’s like,” she said. “We just kept a very positive approach to it because it was going to become what it is,which is beautiful. It’s just a good face for Red Wing.”

Industry

In the midst of one of the busiest years on record for Red Wing Grain between the months of March and July, the Levee Road reconstruction also was underway to add a parking lot, walking trail and roundabout.

Overflow parking became an issue when traffic to the plant was limited to 40 to 50 trucks. Plant staff acted as flagmen directing traffic to maintain order during peak traffic hours.

“It was one of our busiest years ever, and we had this overflow parking issue,” Plant Manager Jim Larson said. “So, that was a challenge, but we got through it, it went really, really well, and we’re happy with how it all turned out.”

Larson said despite the complications with overflow parking, he was impressed by the level of communication crews and contractors maintained. Though few businesses in the downtown area operated without hiccups, other business owners echoed Larson’s praise of crews tasked with this summer’s construction.

“Of all construction in my life, they were probably the hardest working guys I’ve ever seen; six, seven days a week they were out there, no matter what the weather was,” Guy DeLeon said of the crews working on Main Street.. “On the hot days, when everyone’s hiding in the air conditioning, they were out there working 12-hour days. They did a really good job.”