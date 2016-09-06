Farm market report for Aug. 31 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Week of August 29-31, 2016
Fed Cattle
Fed Beef Steers 95 - 109.25 cwt
Mixed grading & light weight 75 - 94 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 95 - 109 cwt
Mixed grading & heavy weight 70 - 94 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 93 - 96 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
and light-weight are 74 - 92 cwt
Market Cows
Brought mostly 70 - 81 cwt
"Thin, shelly, full, overfed cows" 30 - 69 cwt
Market Bulls 76 - 107 cwt
Market Hogs
230#-280# 40 cwt
280#-290# 40 cwt
290#-300# 40 cwt
Sows
Under 450# 43 - 44 cwt
450-500# 45 cwt
Over 500# 46 - 47 cwt
Boars
Under 300# 20 cwt
Over 300# 14 cwt
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 150 - 200 cwt
70-90# 140 - 190 cwt
Fed Lambs 110-145#
Shorn 150 - 158 cwt
Unshorn 150 - 158 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 60 cwt