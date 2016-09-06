Search
    Farm market report for Aug. 31 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 10:36 a.m.

    Week of August 29-31, 2016 

    Fed Cattle

    Fed Beef Steers 95 - 109.25 cwt

    Mixed grading & light weight 75 - 94 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 95 - 109 cwt

    Mixed grading & heavy weight 70 - 94 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 93 - 96 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    and light-weight are 74 - 92 cwt

    Market Cows 

    Brought mostly 70 - 81 cwt

    "Thin, shelly, full, overfed cows" 30 - 69 cwt

    Market Bulls 76 - 107 cwt

    Market Hogs

    230#-280# 40 cwt

    280#-290# 40 cwt

    290#-300# 40 cwt

    Sows

    Under 450# 43 - 44 cwt

    450-500# 45 cwt

    Over 500# 46 - 47 cwt

    Boars

    Under 300# 20 cwt

    Over 300# 14 cwt

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 150 - 200 cwt

    70-90# 140 - 190 cwt

    Fed Lambs 110-145#

    Shorn 150 - 158 cwt

    Unshorn 150 - 158 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 60 cwt

