Red Wing Stoneware & Pottery on the market

Owners Bruce and Irene Johnson could not be reached for comment but issued a press release stating they are soliciting prospective buyers for both their business and real estate holdings. Tom Baker, of KW Commercial Midwest, has been contracted to represent Red Wing Stoneware & Pottery, the statement said.

The portfolio includes real estate, inventory, stoneware and pottery equipment, supplies, work in process, intellectual property and historical company documents. KW Commercial Midwest is located in Eagan, Minn.

The Johnsons closed the Red Wing Pottery Salesroom in December 2015, two years after they rescued the Pottery from closure by purchasing it from the Gillmer family, longtime owners. That purchase in December 2013 came just weeks after the Johnsons purchased Red Wing Stoneware Co. They then merged the entities.

Citing trademark infringement, Red Wing Stoneware and Pottery filed a lawsuit in March 2015 against the Red Wing Collectors Society Foundation and its Pottery Museum of Red Wing for unauthorized use of similar images and names. The parties settled the disagreement with neither side acknowledging any wrongdoing.

After the settlement, Bruce Johnson said he intended to continue manufacturing Red Wing Stoneware but did talk of potentially relocating.

Hines Auction Service of Ellsworth is holding online auctions of six catalogues containing stoneware and merchandise. Three open houses are scheduled for the public to view the items: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10; 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, and 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. For more information, visit www.hinesauctionservice.com.