Holst buys Red Wing Golf Club

After 101 years of business, one of Minnesota’s oldest golf courses, Red Wing Golf Club, has voted to sell its course due to financial strains. An approved sale was made as a result of a member meeting for the future of the course.

During a workshop earlier this year, it was stated that less than 20 percent of nearby residents actually use the golf course, which sits in the middle of Red Wing. Members have discussed whether this issue was something the city should venture into, but ultimately the course ended up being bought by Bill Holst from Prescott.

Holst owns Gopher Hills Golf Course and Clifton Highlands Golf Course. His newest acquisition will be named Red Wing Golf Course.

Member-owned courses have struggled with declining numbers of golfers across the country. With competition in corporation, private or municipally backed courses, member-owned courses often are unable to compete, according to industry magazines and organizations.

As a result of the vote made by members, the course was approved for sale and the offer was signed by the Red Wing Golf Club board of directors last week. Holst indicated he hopes to make the improvements that are necessary to modernize the course as well as the clubhouse and to make it more competitive and attractive.

According to Joe Dube, a member of the board for RWGC, “This is perfect timing to move the course into the future. Course improvements are expected to happen late this summer and into the fall.”

Over the years the RWGC has had three clubhouses and redesigned the nine-hole course into 18 holes. The course opened to the public a few years ago.

“We have needed to be more open to the public in the area, and now is the time to make this happen,” Dube said of the sale.

In the past, members have helped in times of need by paying out of pocket for work to be done around the course.

The purchase closing is expected to happen later this month or shortly thereafter. Memberships for next season will be available at that time with discounts for those that sign up early. Seasonal memberships will also be available.