    Farm market report for Aug. 30 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 4:53 p.m.

    Tuesday August 30, 2016

    New Sheep Alley hours effective Oct 3rd

    Mondays 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM

    Tuesdays 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM

    Please call Tom Ostlie at (612) 532-0966

    with any questions or to make other arrangements

    50# - 70# 50 - 200

    70# - 90# 50 - 190

    Fed Lambs

    Shorn Lambs 110# - 145# 130 - 160

    Unshorn Lambs 110# - 145# 130 - 160

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75

    Thin & Cull Ewes 10 - 60

    few selects 77.5 - 87.5

    Goats

    Small Goats 40-60# 40 - 160

    Med Goats 70-90# 75 - 260

    Large Goats 120-215# 120 - 290

    Nanny Goats 40 - 200

    Feeder Pigs

    50# - 60# 32.5 - 62.5 hd

    60# - 80# 65 - 110 hd

    80# - 100# 45 - 125 hd

    100# - 120# N/A

    120# - 150# N/A

    Over 150# up to 100 hd

    Sows

    Under 450# 43 - 44 cwt

    450# - 500# 45 cwt

    Over 500# 46 - 47 cwt

    Boars

    Under 300# 19 cwt

    Over 300# 14 cwt

