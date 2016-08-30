Farm market report for Aug. 30 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Tuesday August 30, 2016
New Sheep Alley hours effective Oct 3rd
Mondays 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Tuesdays 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Please call Tom Ostlie at (612) 532-0966
with any questions or to make other arrangements
50# - 70# 50 - 200
70# - 90# 50 - 190
Fed Lambs
Shorn Lambs 110# - 145# 130 - 160
Unshorn Lambs 110# - 145# 130 - 160
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75
Thin & Cull Ewes 10 - 60
few selects 77.5 - 87.5
Goats
Small Goats 40-60# 40 - 160
Med Goats 70-90# 75 - 260
Large Goats 120-215# 120 - 290
Nanny Goats 40 - 200
Feeder Pigs
50# - 60# 32.5 - 62.5 hd
60# - 80# 65 - 110 hd
80# - 100# 45 - 125 hd
100# - 120# N/A
120# - 150# N/A
Over 150# up to 100 hd
Sows
Under 450# 43 - 44 cwt
450# - 500# 45 cwt
Over 500# 46 - 47 cwt
Boars
Under 300# 19 cwt
Over 300# 14 cwt