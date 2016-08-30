Please call Tom Ostlie at (612) 532-0966

with any questions or to make other arrangements

50# - 70# 50 - 200

70# - 90# 50 - 190

Fed Lambs

Shorn Lambs 110# - 145# 130 - 160

Unshorn Lambs 110# - 145# 130 - 160

Ewes

Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75

Thin & Cull Ewes 10 - 60

few selects 77.5 - 87.5

Goats

Small Goats 40-60# 40 - 160

Med Goats 70-90# 75 - 260

Large Goats 120-215# 120 - 290

Nanny Goats 40 - 200

Feeder Pigs

50# - 60# 32.5 - 62.5 hd

60# - 80# 65 - 110 hd

80# - 100# 45 - 125 hd

100# - 120# N/A

120# - 150# N/A

Over 150# up to 100 hd

Sows

Under 450# 43 - 44 cwt

450# - 500# 45 cwt

Over 500# 46 - 47 cwt

Boars

Under 300# 19 cwt

Over 300# 14 cwt