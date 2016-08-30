Farm market report for Aug. 29 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Monday August 29, 2016
Feeder Cattle
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# 130 - 162.5 cwt
600-800# 100 - 137 cwt
800-1000# N/A
Beef Heifers
350-600# 87.5 - 160 cwt
600-800# 92.5 - 131 cwt
800-1000# N/A
Holstein Steers
300-400# 122 126 cwt
400-600# 100 - 121 cwt
600-800# 94 - 104 cwt
800-1000# 85 - 92 cwt
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs N/A hd
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 150 - 200 cwt
70-90# 140 - 190 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 150 - 158 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 150 - 158 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 60 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 99 - 109.25 cwt
Mixed grading 86 - 98 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 98 - 109 cwt
Mixed grading 79 - 97 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 95 - 102.25 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
light-weight 62.5 - 94 cwt
Market Cows mostly 70 - 81 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 69 cwt
Market Bulls 87 - 107 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 150 - 250 cwt
150 - 250# 145 - 260 cwt
Beef Calves 200 - 250 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 25 - 125 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 45 cwt
450-500# 46 cwt
Over 500# 47 - 48 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 21 cwt
Over 300# 14 cwt