    Farm market report for Aug. 29 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 12:55 p.m.

    Monday August 29, 2016

    Feeder Cattle

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    350-600# 130 - 162.5 cwt

    600-800# 100 - 137 cwt

    800-1000# N/A

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# 87.5 - 160 cwt

    600-800# 92.5 - 131 cwt

    800-1000# N/A

    Holstein Steers

    300-400# 122 126 cwt

    400-600# 100 - 121 cwt

    600-800# 94 - 104 cwt

    800-1000# 85 - 92 cwt

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs N/A hd

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 150 - 200 cwt

    70-90# 140 - 190 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 150 - 158 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 150 - 158 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 60 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers 99 - 109.25 cwt

    Mixed grading 86 - 98 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 98 - 109 cwt

    Mixed grading 79 - 97 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 95 - 102.25 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    light-weight 62.5 - 94 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 70 - 81 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 69 cwt

    Market Bulls 87 - 107 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 150 - 250 cwt

    150 - 250# 145 - 260 cwt

    Beef Calves 200 - 250 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 25 - 125 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 45 cwt

    450-500# 46 cwt

    Over 500# 47 - 48 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 21 cwt

    Over 300# 14 cwt

