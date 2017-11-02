Search
    Rollover on slushy roads send woman, 2 kids to hospital

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 10:08 a.m.

    TOWN OF TRIMBELLE -- A woman and her two children were taken to the hospital after their vehicle rolled over into a field Wednesday, Nov. 1 in the town of Trimbelle.

    According to a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office news release, police responded to the crash scene about 4:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 63 near the County Road KK intersection.

    Cynthia Marie Linder, 26, of Durand, was driving a 1999 Ford Expedition northbound on Highway 63 when she apparently lost control of the vehicle on slush-covered roads, entered the ditch and rolled. The vehicle, which also contained her two children, came to rest in a field.

    The three were taken to River Falls Area Hospital with undisclosed injuries by Ellsworth Area Ambulance, which assisted PCSO on the scene.

