Rollover on slushy roads send woman, 2 kids to hospital

According to a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office news release, police responded to the crash scene about 4:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 63 near the County Road KK intersection.

Cynthia Marie Linder, 26, of Durand, was driving a 1999 Ford Expedition northbound on Highway 63 when she apparently lost control of the vehicle on slush-covered roads, entered the ditch and rolled. The vehicle, which also contained her two children, came to rest in a field.

The three were taken to River Falls Area Hospital with undisclosed injuries by Ellsworth Area Ambulance, which assisted PCSO on the scene.