Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Crash backs up Highway 61 traffic north of Hastings bridge

    Crash backs up Highway 61 traffic north of Hastings bridge

    By Alec Hamilton Today at 3:33 p.m.
    A truck rests diagonal over the Highway 61 median north of Hastings after an accident Friday afternoon. Lanes on both sides of Highway 61 are backed up due to the accident. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia

    HASTINGS — Both the north and south-bound lanes of Highway 61 were partially blocked as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, due to a crash.

    A semi-truck crashed into a median on Highway 61, just before the stoplight next to the Holiday gas station.

    The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and other services were on scene.

    This story is developing.

    READ MORE: Body found in Prescott last week | Proposed late-season deer hunt in southeastern Minnesota will not occur

    Explore related topics:Newsaccidents
    Alec Hamilton

    Alec Hamilton is a sports reporter and general assignment reporter at the Hastings Star Gazette. He is a journalism graduate of Drake University.

    ahamilton@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4502
    Advertisement