Crash backs up Highway 61 traffic north of Hastings bridge
HASTINGS — Both the north and south-bound lanes of Highway 61 were partially blocked as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, due to a crash.
A semi-truck crashed into a median on Highway 61, just before the stoplight next to the Holiday gas station.
The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and other services were on scene.
This story is developing.
READ MORE: Body found in Prescott last week | Proposed late-season deer hunt in southeastern Minnesota will not occur