    Hastings woman injured in chain-reaction crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 1:35 p.m.

    A chain-reaction crash Friday in Pierce County sent a Hastings woman to the hospital.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the injured woman, identified as 32-year-old Christina L. Johnson, was a passenger in a car that was struck by another vehicle pushed into oncoming traffic after being rear-ended on Highway 10.

    Deputies were called at 1:12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, for the crash at Highway 10 and 570th Street. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2012 Chevy Cruze driven by Kellie R. Maier, 19, River Falls, was slowing to turn left onto 570th Avenue when she was rear-ended by a 2015 Chevy pickup driven by 37-year-old Plum City resident Jay Oberg.

    Impact from the collision spun Maier’s car into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by a 2014 Mazda CX5 driven by 37-year-old Trevor G. Johnson of Hastings. An unnamed child was also a passenger in that vehicle, along with Christina Johnson, who taken by private vehicle to Regina Hospital in Hastings with minor injuries.

    Deputies didn’t report any other injuries.

    River Falls ambulance and Prescott firefighters assisted deputies at the scene.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

