Hastings woman injured in chain-reaction crash

Deputies were called at 1:12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, for the crash at Highway 10 and 570th Street. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2012 Chevy Cruze driven by Kellie R. Maier, 19, River Falls, was slowing to turn left onto 570th Avenue when she was rear-ended by a 2015 Chevy pickup driven by 37-year-old Plum City resident Jay Oberg.

Impact from the collision spun Maier’s car into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by a 2014 Mazda CX5 driven by 37-year-old Trevor G. Johnson of Hastings. An unnamed child was also a passenger in that vehicle, along with Christina Johnson, who taken by private vehicle to Regina Hospital in Hastings with minor injuries.

Deputies didn’t report any other injuries.

River Falls ambulance and Prescott firefighters assisted deputies at the scene.