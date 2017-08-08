Motorcyclist ejected in Sunday crash

A 1998 Honda Shadow operated by Stillwater resident Jon Theodore Fila, 41, was traveling southbound on County Road O when it reportedly left the roadway, entered the ditch, overturned and ejected Fila, who was transported to Red Wing Mayo with undisclosed injuries.

Ellsworth Fire and First Responders, and Red Wing Ambulance assisted Pierce County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.