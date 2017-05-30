Man airlifted after Diamond Bluff motorcycle crash

His condition was not immediately available Tuesday, May 30.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the crash occurred at about 5:19 p.m. Saturday, May 27, near W9362 290th Ave. in the town of Diamond Bluff. Investigators suspect Blackbird was eastbound on 290th Avenue on his 2012 Harley-Davidson when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road, crossed the center line and crashed into a wooded area.

He was thrown from the motorcycle, which sustained heavy damage.

Deputies, who continue to investigate the crash, were assisted at the scene by Red Wing EMS, Ellsworth firefighters and North Memorial Health Air Care.