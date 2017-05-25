Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Update: Semi driver hospitalized after Highway 35 crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 9:32 a.m.
    Pierce County authorities released this image Thursday, May 25, of a semi-trailer crash on Highway 35 south of Maiden Rock. Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office

    Authorities said Highway 35 traffic will remain limited to one lane for much of the day after a semi-trailer crashed south of Maiden Rock.

    Pierce County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jason Matthys said the driver of the semi, a 70-year-old La Crosse man, was taken to Mayo Health System-Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries.

    The man was driving a northbound semi carrying about 44,000 pounds of flour that crashed at 6:33 a.m. on Highway 35 at the Pierce-Pepin county line, Matthys said. The semi overturned and its fuel tanks ruptured but didn't ignite, he noted.

    "It is anticipated that this section of (Highway) 35 will remain reduced to one lane for several hours of the day," Matthys said, adding that the crash remains under investigation.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsCrashpierce countyaccidentmaiden rock
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement