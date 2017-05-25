Update: Semi driver hospitalized after Highway 35 crash

Pierce County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jason Matthys said the driver of the semi, a 70-year-old La Crosse man, was taken to Mayo Health System-Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries.

The man was driving a northbound semi carrying about 44,000 pounds of flour that crashed at 6:33 a.m. on Highway 35 at the Pierce-Pepin county line, Matthys said. The semi overturned and its fuel tanks ruptured but didn't ignite, he noted.

"It is anticipated that this section of (Highway) 35 will remain reduced to one lane for several hours of the day," Matthys said, adding that the crash remains under investigation.