Family escapes burning home in Red Wing

Firefighters reached the home within five minutes of the 1:56 a.m. call that an attached garage was burning. The garage was found engulfed and the blaze extending into the house and attic space.

Firefighters immediately started an aggressive interior attack, according to Draper. They took approximately two hours to extinguish the fire.

"There were smoke detectors, but we do not know if they were working," Draper said, crediting the dog with sounding the alarm.

All occupants, who were not identified, evacuated the residence safely. Firefighters rescued the household's cat, administered it oxygen and returned the animal to the family.

The names of those who escaped have not been released; the property is owned by Sam and Jodi Lewis, according to Goodhue County property records.

The home's garage and attic sustained heavy damage while the first and second floors sustained moderate smoke, fire and water damage, the department said in a news statement.

A total of 35 firefighters worked the scene. Goodhue Fire Department, Ellsworth Fire Department and Ellsworth Ambulance Service provided mutual aid. Cannon Falls Ambulance Service provided mutual aid at Red Wing Fire Hall to assist emergency medical services.

"We also had two other 911 calls, medical calls, during the 2.5 hours on scene," Draper said.

Firefighters had fire engines, one ladder truck and three ambulances. Red Wing Police Department assisted on scene.

"The family had other arrangements so they did not need the Red Cross," Draper said.

No injuries to emergency responders or anyone else resulted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.