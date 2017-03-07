VIDEO: Authorities respond to structure fire in Welch
Local authorities responded to a structure fire shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, reported at 5560 Mount Carmel Road in Welch. A thick cloud of black smoke could be seen coming from the area.
Crews remained on scene as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Goodhue County officials were requesting aid from neighboring fire departments.
The Red Wing area was under a wind advisory Tuesday afternoon, with gusts around 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The Republican Eagle newsroom will be updating this story as more information is made available.
RiverTown Multimedia video by Michael Brun.