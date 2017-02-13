Two seriously injured in Sunday night crash

Authorities responded to the crash after 7 p.m. Feb. 12. A northbound vehicle on County Road 6 reportedly pulled out from a stop sign and was struck by a southbound vehicle on County Road 1.

One occupant was airlifted from the scene to Regions Hospital in St. Paul while another was flown to Rochester, both with serious injuries, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Two other occupants were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing with minor injuries.

Goodhue first responders and Goodhue Police Department assisted on the scene.