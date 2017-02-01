Search
    Red Wing man’s vehicle engulfed after crash

    By Sarah Young Today at 9:34 a.m.

    TOWN OF TRENTON -- A Red Wing man’s vehicle became fully engulfed upon impact after a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night in the town of Trenton.

    Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash at 11:08 p.m. Jan. 31.

    Eric A. Carlson, 44, Ellsworth, was driving a 2011 Ford F350 pickup truck northbound on Highway 63 near 150th Avenue. As he was attempting to make a lefthand turn onto County Road VV, he struck a 2010 Ford Fusion heading southbound on Highway 63, driven by 55-year-old Robert C. Zimdars of Red Wing.

    Both men were the lone occupants of their vehicles. Carlson reported no injuries, while Red Wing Ambulance Service transported Zimdars to Red Wing Mayo Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

    Red Wing Fire, Red Wing Ambulance, Ellsworth Fire, Hager City First Responders and Pierce County Highway Department assisted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

    The accident remains under investigation.

