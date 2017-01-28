Updated: Two drivers killed in Highway 61/ 316 crash

Maxine Marie Jellum, 76, Morristown, Minn., was driving a Chrysler Town and Country van westbound on Highway 61 and Betty Lou Ramthun, 73, Goodhue, was driving a Ford Expedition southbound on Highway 316 at approximately 3 p.m. when the two vehicles collided, causing the Ford to rollover, the Minnesota State Patrol reported. The Ford ended up in the south ditch and debris covered the intersection.

State troopers aided by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office temporarily shut down Highway 61 and a helicopter ambulance landed at the scene. A passenger in the Ford, Daniel Raymond Ramthun, 72, Goodhue, was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with what authorities said they believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Hastings and Red Wing ambulance crews assisted at the scene.