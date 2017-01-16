Search
Area schools declare 2-hour late start or will be closed Jan. 17

    Man, 30, injured in Pierce County snowmobile crash

    By Mike Longaecker on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:48 a.m.

    A Plum City man was hospitalized after being injured Sunday, Jan. 15 in a snowmobile crash.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Joshua Larson was taken by ambulance to Luther Hospital in Eau Claire after the crash, reported at 12:02 p.m. in the town of Union.

    According to deputies, Larson was on a snowmobile trail when he lost control and was thrown from the machine. He sustained injuries to his arm and leg, according to a news release.

    Deputies were assisted at the scene by Department of Natural Resources officials, the Maiden Rock-Plum City Area Ambulance Service and Plum City firefighters.

    The incident was the second snowmobile-related crash in less than a week in Pierce County. An Ellsworth man died on Thursday after his snowmobile collided with a vehicle in Prescott.

