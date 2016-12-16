Winter driving tips to keep in mind

Minnesota Department of Transportation also encourages drivers to download the 511 mobile app for travel information on the state's road conditions before leaving the house. Users can personalize the app by adding up to 20 routes, report driving conditions, receive audio notifications of traffic conditions while driving, alert system and traffic delay updates.

Make sure to download the MnDOT 511 app before getting on the highway or visit www.511mn.org.

Wisconsin also has a 511 app. Find it at www.511wi.org.

Pierce County Highway Department

Chad Johnson, highway commissioner, and Al Thoner, patrol superintendent, offer the following advice for safe winter driving and answer frequently asked winter driving questions.

Goodhue County Public Works

Greg Isakson, Public Works director, and Ron Scripture, highway superintendent, offer expert advice on how to prepare for winter driving conditions.

How do the plows know when to go out?

Pierce County: Beginning after Thanksgiving, weather depending, the highway department has two night maintenance personnel that monitor road and weather conditions, each with a separate shift. The two shifts span 3 p.m. to 6 a.m., providing 24-hour coverage Sunday night through Friday night. Each weekend, a manager is on call.

Much of the road information during off-hours is provided to the highway department from the sheriff's office, which has vehicles traveling throughout the county.

Goodhue County: If there is an event forecasted the day before, then the crews are scheduled to report to work at 4, 5, 6 or their regular 7 a.m. start time depending on conditions. If the forecast is for a light dusting or is unpredictable, then Scripture will drive the county sometime that night and calls out the crews if needed.

Why don't the plows run all night?

For county highways, the Pierce County Highway Department follows the Wisconsin Department of Transportation policy for the state highways in Pierce County.

The state highways are Category V or "18-hour" roads. Plowing and maintenance are only allowed between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. For numerous reasons, including resources and safety to the public and workers, there is no activity between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., except as authorized by the DOT.

Why does the county use sand instead of salt?

Pierce County: The sand that is used to increase roadway abrasion is actually salt-sand, a mixture of 5 percent salt mixed with screened sand that the county produces at the Stogdill Pit in the Town of Trenton. The cost of salt-sand is around $16 per ton, as opposed to around $75 per ton for straight salt. In certain situations, straight salt is used.

In advance of freezing rain or similar conditions, salt brine is applied via spray bar in strategic locations such as hills and bridge decks. It is also added to the dry material applied by maintenance trucks to accelerate softening of ice and to reduce bounce and scatter.

Goodhue County: The county uses much more salt than sand these days. Sand will give traction for about a dozen cars before it is ground into the snow or blown off the road. Salt will actually melt snow and ice and thus helps clear the road. But, salt is ineffective if the temperature is too low, so more sand will be used in those conditions.

If there is rain on my windshield, can I assume the roads are fine because they are just wet?

Pierce County: No. The upper air temperature, air temperature and pavement temperature may all be different (see previous question regarding pavement temperature). Any rain that falls when the air temperature is below 36 degrees should be treated very cautiously, as it could easily be freezing on the pavement.

Goodhue County: No, your car may have warmed from the sun or a warm southern breeze, but the road temperature could still be at or below 32 degrees and therefore the rain or drizzle will freeze on contact. Our trucks have temperature gauges that measure the air and the road surface temperatures to help determine how to handle the situation.

What is the department's mailbox policy?

Pierce County: If a mailbox is dislodged or knocked down by the force of snow or slush thrown off the plow or wing, repair is the responsibility of the owner. If there is evidence that the plow or wing actually struck the box or post, a representative from the highway department will inspect the mailbox and replacement costs.

Goodhue County: We replace snow boxes that are hit by the plow. The operators don't hit that many these days due to the newer 'swing away' mounts. We work with the landowners when they do get hit.

What distance should a vehicle stay behind a snow plow?

Pierce County: Snow discharged from a plow can create a cloud that limits visibility. A snow plow is considered an emergency vehicle that, by law, should not be followed closer than 500 feet. If the lights of the plow are not flashing and snow is not causing a visibility problem, 200 feet should be allowed, as is signed on the back of the trucks. Allow extra space when following a plow truck up a steep hill.

Goodhue County: If you can't see the driver's side mirrors, he can't see you. If the snow is light and fluffy, the plow can create a huge snow cloud. If you are in the cloud, neither you or anyone else in the cloud can see what's going on. Driving in zero visibility is never a good idea. Stay at least 50 to 100 feet away from a plow at an intersection, and expect the plow to take a right turn to clean the intersection's radius curve and then back up to go straight through the intersection.

Does pavement age affect driving conditions?

Pierce County: Yes. Newer pavement will become slippery faster during rain or freezing rain events, because it is less abrasive.

New pavements in the county for 2016 include State Highway 72 between Ellsworth and County Road BB, State Highway 29 between River Falls and U.S. Highway 63, and County Road J between State Highway 65 and U.S. Highway 63, along with various town roads.

An advantage to newer pavement with respect to winter maintenance is that snow and ice clean off easier. New pavement is also darker and will clear off quicker in sunny conditions.

Goodhue County: Friction between your tires and the road surface gives you the ability to steer through a curve or come to a stop. A brand new bituminous road doesn't have much friction and that's why we come back and place a seal coat (rocks placed over a layer of oil) on a new road. As the road ages and the rocks are lost or smoothed down, then the friction is reduced. Also, an old road with potholes or large cracks could cause a tire to momentarily lose contact and therefore lose friction.

Is the county responsible for the windrow left at the end of my driveway after plowing?

Pierce County: No. Please see the document "Keeping your driveway clear" on the Pierce County website to see how you can minimize windrowing on your driveway from highway operations. Also, note that State Statutes 86.01, 86.07 and 346.94 address the prohibition of leaving windrows or piles in the traveled portion of any highway. You will be liable for a crash or damage to vehicles if it is determined the cause was snow left on the highway from your driveway clearing.

Goodhue County: No, the landowner is responsible to remove that windrow. Our operators would not complete a single loop around their routes if they had to stop and clean every driveway, or the county would need a huge staff to remove that snow. By the way, the landowners are not allowed to remove snow from their driveway by blowing or pushing it into or across the highway.

Do you have any other winter driving advice?

Pierce County: The highway and sheriff's departments work closely year around, especially in the winter, and offer the following tips:

• Most winter driving accidents are caused by driving too fast and following too closely.

• When traveling during winter weather, clear frost and snow completely from windshields prior to driving.

• Allow extra travel time.

• Maintain safe braking distances between vehicles ahead of you.

• Refrain from using cruise control.

• Remember that posted speed limits are for dry pavement.

For road condition information, do not call the sheriff's department, but rather go to www.511wi.gov/web/ or call 511.

Goodhue County: Pay attention, road conditions may change around that next corner. Don't use your cruise control, it slows down your reaction time to let up on the gas and if you hit the brakes to release the cruise control, you may lose control of your car. Four-wheel drive is great to help you move through the snow, but with all four tires driving, it reduces your braking power.

If you need to increase your braking power, put your transmission in neutral so you are not fighting against your engine to stop. If conditions are bad enough for these officials to get on the radio, then the plows likely are not going to out on the road and you should not be either.