Chimney may be source of house fire

While Red Wing Fire Department was en route, police reported there was light smoke in the house that the homeowner believed was from the wood-burning fireplace, Chief Shannon Draper and Lt. Trent Wentlandt said in a news release.

Firefighter/paramedics arrived within 10 minutes and began investigating the carbon monoxide source. They also noticed smoke, this time from a second-floor register in the home. Investigating further, they found fire in the walls and ceiling adjacent to the fireplace, the release said.

Extensive tearing out of walls and ceilings was required to extinguish the fire and smoldering remains, the department said.

A total of 18 firefighters worked at the scene for about 4 1⁄2 hours. Red Wing Engine 1, Engine 3, Ladder 1, Medic 2 and Medic 4 all responded.

Firefighters braved cold conditions. U.S. Lock & Dam No. 3 reported that the low temperature during the night was 5 degrees. Snow also was falling.

The cause of the fire, which originated in the area surrounding the fireplace, is under investigation, Draper and Wentlandt said.

The Red Wing Fire Department issued a statement reminding citizens to have their fireplaces inspected on a regular basis and have them cleaned at a minimum of once per season.