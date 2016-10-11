Deer causes motorcycle ejection, injuries

TOWN OF ISABELLE -- A 29-year-old Minnesota man was thrown from his motorcycle Monday evening when a deer jumped out in front of him.

Stephen N. Kelly, Hastings, Minn., was traveling northbound on Highway 35 east of County Road EE in the town of Isabelle at about 6:14 p.m. Oct. 10 when the incident occurred.

Red Wing EMS transported him to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Red Wing with undisclosed injuries.

Ellsworth Fire also assisted Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene.