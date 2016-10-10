Motorcycle driver injured in Hager City crash

A Minnesota man was hospitalized Saturday after the motorcycle he was driving rearended a pickup truck in Hager City.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were called at 6:06 p.m. to the crash at Highway 63 and 830th Street in the town of Trenton, where 1982 Harley-Davidson had struck a Ford F-350 from behind, according to a news release.

Deputies said the truck, driven by 32-year-old Hager City resident James Bourbeau, was stopped on the highway waiting for traffic to pass to make a westbound turn onto 830th Street when the crash occurred. The motorcycle tipped over during the crash and the driver was thrown from the machine.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified by deputies as 32-year-old Farmington resident Timothy Mileham, was taken by Red Wing ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing. Deputies did not disclose the extent of his injuries.

Bourbeau was not injured.

Ellsworth first responders assisted deputies and ambulance crews in the crash, which remains under investigation.