Medical condition contributes to truck crash

TOWN OF TRENTON -- An unknown medical condition may have caused a Minnesota man to lose control of his truck and crash into a ditch Thursday, Sept. 15.

Police were called to the one-vehicle accident at 1:50 p.m. near the intersection of Highways 35 and 63 in the town of Trenton.

Glen M. Christopherson, 60, of Hartland, Minn., was heading northbound in a 2004 Chevy near Hager Heights Drive-in on Highway 63 when he apparently lost control and went into the east ditch.

He was transported to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing with undisclosed injuries.

Ellsworth Fire and Pierce County Sheriff’s Department assisted Red Wing Ambulance at the scene.