Hager City man airlifted after rollover crash

TOWN OF DIAMOND BLUFF -- A Hager City man was airlifted early Friday morning after his vehicle rolled several times near Diamond Bluff.

Police were notified of the single vehicle rollover crash at 1:29 a.m. on Hwy. 35 near 375th Avenue. Initial reports indicated someone was ejected from the vehicle.

Nicholas II. Niedfeldt, 26, was reportedly driving southbound on Hwy. 35 when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, crossed into the oncoming lane, entered the ditch, hit an embankment and rolled several times.

Niedfeldt was taken by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undisclosed injuries.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Red Wing EMS, Ellsworth Fire, Ellsworth First Responders and North Memorial Air Care. The crash remains under investigation.