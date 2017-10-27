The grants focus on improving the capacity of the three agencies to more quickly and efficiently respond to events that may occur not only on tribal land but in the surrounding region.

The grants include:

$1,000 to the Hastings police reserves

$10,000 to the Red Wing Fire Department for the purchase of hazardous materials response equipment

$20,000 to the Miesville Fire Department for the purchase of self-contained breathing apparatus equipment

"We are very fortunate to work with high-quality first responders in our community," said Shelley Buck, president of the Prairie Island Indian Community. "We know these grants fill specific needs that will make our first responders better equipped to keep us safer in the years to come."

The Prairie Island Department of Public Safety relies on first responders from these surrounding communities for various emergency responses.

"We have tremendous working relationships with all three of these communities," said Prairie Island Police Chief Jon Priem. "If we can assist them in becoming more robust with responses to various emergencies, not only are Prairie Island residents and guests better served, the entire region benefits greatly, too."

The grant dollars will be distributed to the agencies in the coming weeks.