Latino residents score life in Red Wing

"Some of these people are escaping their own countries due to violence and corruption," Hispanic Outreach of Goodhue County Executive Director Lucy Richardson reported to the City Council on Monday.

Concerns from the Latino community include a lack of communication over how to get involved in community decision-making as well as cultural dissonance regarding normative American behaviors.

"Pulling over to the side of the road when an emergency vehicle passes with its lights on, that kind of thing doesn't happen in many of their cultures," Richardson explained.

The study also shows that over 50 percent of Latino residents have at least a high school education and 31.5 percent have received at least some college education. Nearly 70 percent speak some English and 34 percent get their news from social media.

Latino residents indicated they are attracted to Red Wing due to work, family and safety. According to the report, 91 percent of them feel well received in Red Wing.

Going forward, Hispanic Outreach plans to engage many of Red Wing's estimated 739 Latino residents, local organizations and partners to address several yet to be determined focus areas by June 30, 2018, as a continuation of the study.

Already Hispanic Outreach has seen positive results coming from a similar study conducted in 2015 by members of the Hispanic community and presented by Wilder Research. The previous study demonstrated a need for improved communications between police and the Hispanic community and resulted in a police video presented in English and Spanish that addressed the limits of local police versus Immigration and Customs Enforcement and also raised awareness of citywide resources for non-English speakers.

The recent study, completed September 2017, was presented by Hispanic Advocacy and Community Empowerment through Research and conducted by Live Healthy Red Wing and Hispanic Outreach of Goodhue County.

View the full report online:http://red-wing.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=1045&meta_id=62450