Commission honors MCHS in Lake City

Mayo Clinic Health System in Lake City underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite survey this summer by the commission. During the review, expert surveyors evaluated compliance with hospital standards related to several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership and medication management. Surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

"We're pleased to receive accreditation. It's a reflection of our excellent staff who continues to work together to develop and implement approaches that have the potential to improve care for the patients in our community," said Dr. Brian Whited, CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System in Cannon Falls, Lake City and Red Wing.

The care center's successful accreditation survey was conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health, who assists CMS by surveying skilled nursing facilities and nursing facilities to determine whether they meet the requirements for participation.

Both the hospital and care center were acknowledged by the surveyors for their sites risk management and risk reduction strategies as well as their staff and leadership's efforts to provide high level quality care to their patients and the community.

The Joint Commission has accredited hospitals for more than 60 years. More than 4,000 general, children's, long-term acute, psychiatric, rehabilitation and specialty hospitals currently maintain accreditation from the Joint Commission, awarded for a three-year period. In addition, approximately 360 critical access hospitals maintain accreditation through a separate program.