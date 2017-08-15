Humane Society hours change for the fall
With the start of the school year, the Humane Society of Goodhue County will change its hours of operation. The shelter will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The Humane Society will be closed Mondays. The new hours will be effective Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
"As students go back to school, traditionally the Humane Society sees less traffic from families looking for pets and from volunteers to walk animals," said Marcy Dowse, acting director at the Humane Society. "The change will let us meet the needs of the public at the same time we can conserve our resources and ensure that the animals entrusted to us receive exemplary care."
The Humane Society will be closed for the Labor Day weekend.