"Solidarity with Charlottesville" gathering planned
A public gathering has been planned for Monday, Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church to show solidarity with Charlottesville, Va.
According to the gathering's Facebook event, "the people of Red Wing will gather to join in solidarity with the people of Charlottesville to let their community — and ours — know that we are united against racism, fascism, and white supremacy."
All are welcome to the event. Due to road construction on West Ave., organizers encourage people to enter the parking lot from East Ave. or park along the road.