Fill the boot with Red Wing Fire

"We are thrilled to be working with the Red Wing Fire Department for another year of

Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility," said Hannah Plagman, MDA fundraising coordinator.

Money raised will help families affected by muscular dystrophy and related diseases. Contributions also help fund research, programs and care centers, including the MDA Care Center at the University of Minnesota, Fairview Maple Grove and Gillette Lifetime in the Twin Cities.