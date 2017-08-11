Jezierski, Harvey finalists for ZM superintendent

The four are: Joe Jezierski, director of teaching and learning, Red Wing Schools; Michael Harvey, 7-12 principal, Goodhue Schools; Jeffrey Sampson, superintendent, Southland LeRoy-Ostrander Schools; Craig Ihrke, prekindergarten-grade 6 principal, Chatfield Schools.

Interviews were held Friday, Aug. 11, during an open board meeting. Gary Anger, the former ZM superintendent, was approved in July to serve as interim superintendent of Shakopee Public Schools until June 30, 2019.