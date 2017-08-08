The waterfowl stamp validation for hunting is $7.50 and for an extra 75 cents purchasers can receive the pictorial stamp. It also is sold as a collectible. Revenue from stamp sales is dedicated to waterfowl management and habitat work.

The white-winged scoter is the only eligible species for depiction on the 2018 waterfowl stamp.

Artists are prohibited from using any photographic product as part of their finished entries. Winning artists usually issue limited edition prints of the artwork and retain proceeds. Judging will take place Thursday, Sept. 7, at DNR headquarters in St. Paul.

To see more information on stamp contests, guidelines for submitting work, and to sign up to receive regular email updates on the stamp contests, visit mndnr.gov/stamps. Contest guidelines are also available from the DNR Information Center by calling 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367.

---

St. Cloud police: Man who punched another in face could face murder charge

ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man is being held pending a possible charge of second-degree murder after punching another man in an early Saturday morning confrontation.

Travis Johnson, 21, punched 22-year-old Anthony Shriver of Waconia while walking home with a group of friends at about 2:30 a.m., according to a St. Cloud Police Department report.

Police responded to the fight and took Johnson into custody, when he was cited for fifth-degree assault and released.

Shriver, who showed no signs of physical injury, complained of a headache but was not treated at the scene.

Hours later, paramedics were dispatched to Shriver's home, where he was unconscious. He was declared dead at about 12:30 p.m. at his home.

Johnson later turned himself in to police at about 11 p.m. Sunday. He is being held at the Stearns County Jail.