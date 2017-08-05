Delay on Highway 52 construction in Zumbrota due to weather

On Monday, Highway 52 motorists headed northbound to exit at Highway 58 will proceed north to the Highway 60 west exit, cross over Highway 52 and return southbound on Highway 52 to the Highway 58 exit. Highway 58 motorists who want to enter Highway 52 southbound will go northbound on Highway 52 to the Highway 60 west exit, cross over Highway 52 and enter southbound Highway 52 traffic.

The ramp is open for southbound Highway 52 motorists who want to exit at Highway 58, as well as the on-ramp for motorists who want to travel northbound on Highway 52 from Highway 58.

The Highway 58 bridge will remain open to businesses and other roads on the west side of Highway 52. The new bridge is scheduled to open for traffic in the fall.

The work is part of the replacement of the Highway 58 bridge over Highway 52. The project will help improve connections for pedestrians and bicyclists across the bridge, traffic flow off of Highway 52 and the length of the uphill acceleration lane onto southbound Highway 52.

For more information, visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy58-bridge/index.html and sign up for email updates on the project.